KU communicates COVID-19 expectations on campus for fall semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has communicated its expectations regarding COVID-19 on campus for the fall semester to its students, faculty and staff, which includes mask requirements for everyone.

The University of Kansas says it hopes students, faculty and staff found personal time to step away from the stresses of the pandemic and be with the people they care about. At the cusp of the fall semester, it said some now look at the nation’s pandemic circumstances with growing concern and wants to let the community know about the progress it has made on this journey.

First, KU said it announced that it will require masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor spaces on the Lawrence and Edward campuses on Friday. It said the requirements will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 9.

As the campus prepares for the semester ahead, KU said the community has the benefit in 2021 of the development and introduction of vaccines in record time, which has made the outlook more positive than it did in 2020. It said teams continue to monitor conditions and work closely with regional public health officials. Currently, it said Douglas Co. has a low infection and hospitalization rate and there is good evidence of high vaccination rates among faculty and staff. It said these behaviors aligned with what it knows from science about how to combat the virus and the Delta variant and are good markers for the community.

According to the University, a state law enacted during the Spring of 2021 prevents state agencies, including public universities, from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19. It said it will soon announce incentives for students that have been or plan to be vaccinated when they arrive on campus for the Fall semester.

KU said it continues to have teams that monitor the latest federal and regional medical guidance, as swell infection and hospitalization rates in the region. It said the teams ensure the Chancellor and Dean have the latest information to make the best decisions possible for the campus as a whole.

According to KU, PPE will still be available to individuals, departments and offices on campus by submitting an order through the Protect KU website. It said most shared offices and classrooms have already been equipped with air filtration systems.

KU said vaccinations are available for students, faculty and staff by appointment through Watkins Health Services. Faculty and staff, including GTAs, should call 785-864-9565 to make an appointment. Additional vaccination locations can be found HERE.

According to KU, Student Housing has communicated to residents that they will be required to take a non-invasive COVID test before they move in, or the student can upload their COVID vaccination records to Watkins’ secure portal.

The University said instructors have asked about how to handle student absences during the upcoming semester due to the pandemic. It said instructors decide and control the attendance policies for their courses, but students are responsible for communicating in a timely manner if they are unable to attend class due to an illness. It said instructors have been encouraged to consider alternate forms of absence verification such as documentation of a medical appointment, rather than a doctor’s note. This move could help reduce an avoidable rush on Watkins’s visits, freeing medical professionals to work with serious cases and continue to deliver preventative care.

According to KU, courses will be delivered in the format announced on the fall 2021 course schedule, such as virtual or in-person. It said instructors cannot change the course format or location without the approval of the Dean, which will require an ADA accommodation request. It said students enrolled in fall classes with specific expectations of instructional modes and academic experiences.

KU said the COVID-19 pandemic has imparted several lessons about student engagement, instruction mode and academic rigor. It said many students learned they need interaction and opportunities that can be optimized through an in-person setting. It said it also knows the past year limited in-person interaction, which had a significant impact on students’ collective mental health. It said it absolutely must meet the needs of students and the institution.

The University also said instructors are not obligated to construct an online version of their in-person courses for individual students that are in circumstances that place them or immediate family members at high risk for COVID-19. It said students have been advised that they should enroll in fall semester courses that are offered in the format they need. It said those students that need courses in online or hybrid formats should work with advisors to find suitable courses that will help them stay on track in their programs.

According to KU, the guidance could change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. It said students, faculty and staff should continue to check their inboxes for important messages, as well as the Protect KU website.

To find a vaccine near you, click HERE.

To visit the Protect KU website, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.