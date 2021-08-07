KU basketball greats trade high tops for bowling shoes at Round-Bowl Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU basketball greats traded their high tops for bowling shoes at the first-ever Round-Bowl Classic.

Even though they were duking it out on a different hardwood then they’re used to — competition was fierce.

“I say Travis (Releford) is the best bowler,” Sherron Collins, former KU guard and 2008 National Champion, said. “And the worst here? Mario Little by far.”

“The worst? Probably Sherron. He’s the worst,” Little, a member of three Big 12 regular-season championship teams from 2008-2011, said.

Rivalries aside, everyone was on the same team Friday night.

Money raised helps support three young cancer fighters and Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope.

“I’m a parent, so this means a lot to me,” Collins said. “I couldn’t imagine my kid going through anything like this. We love their families, they’re fans of ours, and they gave us so much support over the years, that the least we can do is give back.”

“I have my own experience with a friend I lost to cancer,” Little said. “I know it’s just a tough time for people going through it, and it’s hard to wake up and want to smile. So if I can do anything to give back or just give my time, it’s a great opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for love and to connect, and to just make somebody happy.”

The Round-Bowl Classic follows Thursday night’s Roundball Classic, a charity all-star basketball game put on by Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni. The event is in its 13th year.

