KTWU hosts first annual Women on Wheels car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University parking lot on MacVicar Avenue and 19th Street was filled with automobiles Saturday morning for the first-ever “Women on Wheels” car show.

The wheels - shining, hoods - up, interior - clean.

Event Organizer with KTWU Laurie Buhler said, “We are having the first annual Women on Wheels, the first women car show although we have bikes and motorcycles and tractors and whatever these gals love to ride.”

Buhler said the idea came from the many car enthusiasts at KTWU. They see many car shows around town -- but they felt they were missing something.

“We’d thought it’d be something fun for the ladies to do, you know, so many of the car shows are geared towards men and we decided this would be a fresh approach.”

Putting the show together took a lot of planning, but the biggest question they had -- how many cars are really going to come?

They were thrilled with the number of people that showed up to show their unique vehicles.

“We’ve had people come from Kansas City, Nebraska, Western Kansas so we’re hoping we’re starting a tradition.”

The car registration qualifications were vintage, classic, contemporary stock, sports cars, compacts, customs, jeeps, trucks and motorcycles too. One tractor was stationed in the lot as well.

Those who signed up had the chance to walk away with some hardware. They gave out awards for best in each category, participants’ choice, and the “wow” trophy -- which stands for Women on wheels.

Buhler believes this can become an annual event.

“We can only grow bigger, better from here.”

They also had a Chef LaMona food truck in the adjacent parking lot.

All of the donations made this morning go towards KTWU’s programming needs...

