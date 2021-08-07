Advertisement

KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans that are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and headed to see Garth Brooks on Saturday night will be required to quarantine.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Travel & Exposure Related Isolation and Quarantine states that any Kansans that is unvaccinated and has attended any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where social distancing cannot be maintained is required to follow the 10 Day quarantine following a positive test.

The Department said concerts easily fit these criteria.

The KDHE said Kansans that are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine unless they have tested positive for the virus. In this case, it said vaccinated residents are only required to quarantine for 7 Days.

Those in attendance at the concert will already be required to wear masks per Arrowhead Stadium guidelines in areas such as the CommunityAmerica Club Level, Ford Founder’s Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Locker Room Club and Chiefs Pro Shop.

Earlier in the week, Garth Brooks announced that he would reassess his stadium tour due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Brooks said he would go forward with the Kansas City and Lincoln, Neb., shows, however, he will go on a break following the Lincoln show to reassess COVID cases in upcoming cities.

The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccine clinic before the concert. While asking fans to mask up for the gig, Brooks said he encourages those that have yet to get fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. He said if fans are apprehensive about attending the concert, they should stay home and stay safe.

Masks will be available for concert-goers that do not have one.

To read the KDHE’s Travel & Exposure Related Isolation and Quarantine guidelines, click HERE.

Garth Brooks
Going to see Garth Brooks in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know

More than 70,000 country music fans will be inside Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night partying with country music superstar Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks asks fans to mask up for upcoming concert

Singer Garth Brooks is asking his fans to mask up at a concert this weekend.

Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge

Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert

Fans going to see Country Superstar Garth Brooks in Kansas City this weekend will need to bring a mask.

