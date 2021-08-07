Kansas High Court denies appeals of woman who murdered her ex-boyfriend, set his mother’s house on fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the appeals of a Lawrence woman who has been convicted and sentenced to a life of prison for killing her ex-boyfriend.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,105: State of Kansas v. Tria L. Evans, an assailant attacked Evans’ former boyfriend at his mother’s house, shooting the partner and setting the house on fire. Surveillance cameras, GPS data and witnesses identified Evans, working with his mother, as the shooter.

According to the Court, a jury convicted Evans of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary. The Douglas Co. District Court sentenced her to a life of imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

On appeal, the Court said Evans challenged the use of out-of-court statements and evidence that she engaged in previous bad behavior, as well as the refusal to order a mental health evaluation before sentencing.

Writing a unanimous opinion, the Court said Justice Eric Rosen affirmed the conviction and sentence. It said it found that the out-of-court statements satisfied statutory exceptions to the rule which prohibited hearsay evidence.

Further, the Court said it also found the evidence of earlier acts by Evans, including asking other people to kill her previous partner for her and relaying threats to the victim, was introduced for the legitimate purposes of establishing motive, premeditation and identity.

According to the Court, in all, it found no abuse of discretion that allowed the jury to consider the challenged evidence.

Finally, the Court said it found the district court did not abuse its power when it denied Evans’ request for a post-trial mental evaluation, noting that Evans offered no evidence that her mental state was in question.

Tria Evans case 2nd woman gets life sentence in 2017 death of Lawrence man A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the shooting death of a man whose body was set on fire in rural Lawrence. Lawrence woman gets life sentence for killing ex-boyfriend A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years for killing the father of her child whose body was found inside a burning house near Lawrence. Prosecutors say women plotted killing in text messages Prosecutors say text messages show that a woman plotted her ex-boyfriend's death with a friend for more than a month before his body was found inside a burning home near Lawrence. 2 women arrested for Douglas Co. killing last year Two women were arrested in connection with the November killing of a Eudora man.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.