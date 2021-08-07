Kansas counties receive grants to reduce solid waste
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas counties have received grants from the KDHE to reduce solid waste.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Bureau of Waste Management has chosen the recipients of its solid waste reduction grants. It said the annual grants are awarded to cities, counties and private entities throughout Kansas. The grants total almost $450,800 for 2022 and incorporate recycling, source reduction, waste minimization and public education.
According to the KDHE, this year’s 29 grants were given to 24 organizations and range from $2,050 to $73,653. It said the grants are funded through a $1 per ton waste disposal fee.
Grant recipients are as follows:
- Barton County, Barton County
- City of Columbus, Cherokee County
- City of Dodge City, Ford County
- City of Ellis, Ellis County
- City of Leavenworth, Leavenworth County
- City of Pittsburg – KS Stormwater Department, Crawford County
- Cloud County Recycle Center, Cloud County
- Edwards County Conservation District, Edwards County
- Food Cycle KC, Johnson County
- Gove County, Gove County
- KC Can Compost, Johnson County
- Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, Miami County
- Linn County Kansas Solid Waste, Linn County
- Missouri Organic Recycling, Kansas City
- Nudge Compost, Sedgwick County
- Rawlins County, Rawlins County
- Republic County, Republic County
- Riley County, Riley County
- Southeast Kansas Recycling Inc., Crawford County
- Stanton County, Stanton County
- Sunflower Diversified Services Inc., Barton County
- Tri-Ko, Miami County
- Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc., Marshall County
- Washington County, Washington County
