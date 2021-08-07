Kansas counties receive grants to reduce solid waste

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas counties have received grants from the KDHE to reduce solid waste.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Bureau of Waste Management has chosen the recipients of its solid waste reduction grants. It said the annual grants are awarded to cities, counties and private entities throughout Kansas. The grants total almost $450,800 for 2022 and incorporate recycling, source reduction, waste minimization and public education.

According to the KDHE, this year’s 29 grants were given to 24 organizations and range from $2,050 to $73,653. It said the grants are funded through a $1 per ton waste disposal fee.

Grant recipients are as follows:

Barton County, Barton County

City of Columbus, Cherokee County

City of Dodge City, Ford County

City of Ellis, Ellis County

City of Leavenworth, Leavenworth County

City of Pittsburg – KS Stormwater Department, Crawford County

Cloud County Recycle Center, Cloud County

Edwards County Conservation District, Edwards County

Food Cycle KC, Johnson County

Gove County, Gove County

KC Can Compost, Johnson County

Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, Miami County

Linn County Kansas Solid Waste, Linn County

Missouri Organic Recycling, Kansas City

Nudge Compost, Sedgwick County

Rawlins County, Rawlins County

Republic County, Republic County

Riley County, Riley County

Southeast Kansas Recycling Inc., Crawford County

Stanton County, Stanton County

Sunflower Diversified Services Inc., Barton County

Tri-Ko, Miami County

Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc., Marshall County

Washington County, Washington County

