JCPD hosts annual Summer Block Party for community

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Department, along with community partners, hosted the annual Summer Block party in Heritage Park on Friday evening.

Welcoming the crowd was Junction City Police Chief John Lamb, before he climbed into the dunk tank. Money raised from the dunk tank will be used to support the Shop with a Cop program.

Officers from JCPD demonstrated a K9 training technique, with one of the officers wearing protective gear, yelled at the K9 to get the dog to chase after him, taking him down, just as the K9 has been trained to do.

Community Partners along with the Police Department offered free supper, and drinks, along with informational booths about local resources.

“My commitment has always been transparency, and community engagement, and as I continue with my Chief’s Advisory meetings and the Chief’s walks I think this is just…just kind of like the icing on the cake.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb says.

“I just really thank this community, after what we’ve been going through, and they support our law enforcement here in town and we love this community very much.” Junction City Police Department, SRO Jay Wigton says.

Summer Block Party is just another way Junction City Police Department is showing the community they are more than just officers that respond to calls.

