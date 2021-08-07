Advertisement

How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card

Vaccination card replacement
Vaccination card replacement(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you misplace or damage your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can get a replacement card.

Each COVID-19 shot is documented on a CDC-issued card to show proof of vaccination. The state health department keeps a record of each shot given in its immunization information system.

The process of getting a new card depends on where you received your shots. If you got vaccinated through the Sedgwick county health department, there are a few ways you can request a new card. You can email medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov. You will need a photo ID and will be required to fill out a release of information form.

You can also walk into the county’s vaccine clinic at the old downtown library or the health department. You will need to bring a photo ID for those options. If you got your shots at a pharmacy, they would likely fill out a new one for you on the spot.

If none of those options work, the state health department still has your vaccination on record and will send you a new card through the mail or email.

You don’t need to have lost your card to get a replacement. You can also get a new card if yours gets ruined or damaged.

Some stores like Staples will laminate your vaccine cards for free, but health officials say it’s best to leave it untouched since booster shots may be needed in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal...
Topeka man arrested for July armed robbery, other thefts
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Jamias Lowe, 1, and Gary Lowe IV, 2, were found safe early Friday morning after a man kidnapped...
Man in custody after two kids were abducted overnight in Wichita

Latest News

Fatal Jackson Co. crash
Fatal Jefferson Co. crash
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Kansas GOP official says chair blocked her from House vote
Tria Evans
Kansas High Court denies appeals of woman who murdered her ex-boyfriend, set his mother’s house on fire
University of Kansas (KU)
KU communicates COVID-19 expectations on campus for fall semester