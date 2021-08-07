How to replace a lost COVID vaccination card

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you misplace or damage your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can get a replacement card.

Each COVID-19 shot is documented on a CDC-issued card to show proof of vaccination. The state health department keeps a record of each shot given in its immunization information system.

The process of getting a new card depends on where you received your shots. If you got vaccinated through the Sedgwick county health department, there are a few ways you can request a new card. You can email medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov. You will need a photo ID and will be required to fill out a release of information form.

You can also walk into the county’s vaccine clinic at the old downtown library or the health department. You will need to bring a photo ID for those options. If you got your shots at a pharmacy, they would likely fill out a new one for you on the spot.

If none of those options work, the state health department still has your vaccination on record and will send you a new card through the mail or email.

You don’t need to have lost your card to get a replacement. You can also get a new card if yours gets ruined or damaged.

Some stores like Staples will laminate your vaccine cards for free, but health officials say it’s best to leave it untouched since booster shots may be needed in the coming months.

