Holton man killed in UTV accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Holton man died after he lost control of his UTV and was pinned underneath it.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s say the UTV had been northbound on W. Road when it left the east side of the roadway and then re-entered the roadway when it lost control, overturning and pinning the man underneath. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending the notification of the family. The accident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV accident on W. Road near 198 Road just north of Denison eastern Jackson County around 11 p.m Friday night.

Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

