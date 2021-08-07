Advertisement

Holton man killed in UTV accident

UTV accident claims the life of Holton man. (AP)
UTV accident claims the life of Holton man. (AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Holton man died after he lost control of his UTV and was pinned underneath it.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s say the UTV had been northbound on W. Road when it left the east side of the roadway and then re-entered the roadway when it lost control, overturning and pinning the man underneath. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending the notification of the family. The accident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV accident on W. Road near 198 Road just north of Denison eastern Jackson County around 11 p.m Friday night.

Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal...
Topeka man arrested for July armed robbery, other thefts
Jamias Lowe, 1, and Gary Lowe IV, 2, were found safe early Friday morning after a man kidnapped...
Man in custody after two kids were abducted overnight in Wichita
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-7-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-7-21
Saturday AM
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
2021 Junction City Police Department Summer Block Party