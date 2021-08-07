Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters bring electric passes, interactive game to Topeka

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The best basketball players in the world, aside from Team USA, spent the night in Topeka.

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their Spread Game Tour to the Stormont Vail Events Center Friday.

From fast passing to high flying dunks, the group’s electric tricks were on display with a streak of street ball bringing a new flair to the show.

The players weren’t the only ones having fun, the crowd was able to get in on the fun as well with a new emphasis on audience interaction.

