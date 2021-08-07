Advertisement

Florence Crittenton opens new Center for Integrated Health

Hosts first Friday open house to celebrate the expansion
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Florence Crittenton in Topeka has expanded its services to a new facility located at 5423 SW 7th Street.

To help celebrate the opening of the added location, Florence Crittenton had its First Friday open house event hosting two local artists and their work.

The new facility that was formerly the Kansas Press Association building will house Florence Crittenton’s Outpatient Mental Health Clinic as well as their new Stress Management Clinic.

The nonprofit says that during the pandemic they experienced a high volume of requests for their mental and physical health services.

“I am very excited about this,” says Candace Young, Board Member for the nonprofit, “Florence Crittenton has provided services in our community for a long time and their expansion with this building is to provide outpatient mental health service, wellness, and working on some of the other holistic aspects that impact their mental health.”

Florence Crittenton hopes to continue its First Friday open house series and will host a different set of artists each event.

