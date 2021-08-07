Advertisement

‘Everybody Counts’ at free community event in Manhattan

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday marked the 9th Everybody Counts community event at Manhattan’s Douglass Recreation complex.

Created in 2014 to help assist homeless and low income students in the Manhattan School district gain access to community-based services.

Community members had the opportunity to participate in free direct healthcare services, such as health, dental and eye screenings.

More than 30 Local organizations set up booths to provide information about services available to community members.

“It gives families an opportunity to come down and meet with people, see what’s going on, see the services that we do provide in our community, which is very important.” Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director, Lori Bishop says.

Community members were also able to bring their pets to have examinations done by volunteers from KSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

