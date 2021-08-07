Eudora Police search for person of interest in Saturday theft, fraud

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eudora Police has asked the community to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a theft and fraud case.

The Eudora Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help identifying a woman that was possibly involved in a theft and fraud case on Saturday. She is a person of interest in a theft from the Shadow Ridge subdivision and the fraudulent use of a debit card in Lawrence.

EPD said the woman was seen getting into a white Chevrolet Malibu with black wheels and no license plate on the back.

If anyone has information about this person, the vehicle or the crimes committed, they should contact EPD at 785-542-3121 or 785-843-8477 immediately.

