Authorities investigate fatal wreck in Jefferson County

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities remained on the scene late Friday of a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 24 and Hwy. 59, east of Perry. He said two vehicles were involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the incident. No further details were being released late Friday.

13 NEWS will provided updated information as it becomes available.

