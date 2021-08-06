Advertisement

Wichita woman offering $2,500 reward to recover husband’s stolen urn

Aramis Jones, of Wichita, is offering a $2,500 reward in hopes that her husband's ashes will be...
Aramis Jones, of Wichita, is offering a $2,500 reward in hopes that her husband's ashes will be safely returned after they were stolen from her home.(Aramis Jones/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is hoping this story will help her husband’s ashes be returned.

Aramis Jones said she was working out of town when her home was burglarized on July 20. She said most of her things, including her deceased husband’s television, were vandalized and someone took his urn off her nightstand.

Jones describes the urn as being black and gold with a chain around and her husband’s name, Marcus Jones, engraved on the plate.

“My husband has been gone since 2016, and when he left, he left behind a three-month-old boy that is now five. So, so it is something that I was planning on giving my son during graduation. Words or monetary value cannot place how much that means to me. If you see this just please do the right thing, if you don’t do the right thing by me, do the right thing by that little boy, he’s five years old, he’s already lost his dad, he’s been through enough, please return the urn,” pleaded Jones.

She said she feels like she’s reliving her husband’s death all over again with what happened.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for the return of the urn - no questions asked. You can call the police and reference case number 21C043720 or contact Aramis on Facebook.

