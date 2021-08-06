Advertisement

Two taken into custody after early-morning vehicle break-ins in south Topeka

Two people were taken into custody early Friday after officers responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in a parking lot at S.W. 32nd Terrace and Van Buren in south Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken into custody after police were called to a report of vehicle burglaries early Friday in south Topeka.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on the northwest corner of S.W. 32nd Terrace and Van Buren.

Police at the scene said they received a report from a person saying vehicles were being broken into at that location.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two individuals in the parking lot. One of the individuals attempted to run from officers but was captured after a short foot chase. That person received evaluation at the scene from American Medical Response ambulance personnel and was taken to the Shawnee County Jail, police said.

The other person, who didn’t run from police, was expected to be cited and released at the scene, police said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or loss to the vehicles.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

