Topeka West names Tyler McGreevy new head baseball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West has named its next head baseball coach.

Tyler McGreevy will lead the Chargers next spring. McGreevy joined Topeka West’s staff in 2018 as an assistant.

He currently serves as a physical education teacher at Robinson Middle School.

The Topeka-native was part of three state championship teams in high school at Hayden, including the Wildcats’ 4A state title winning baseball team in 2009. He then went on to pitch at Wichita State.

