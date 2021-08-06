Topeka PAL Flag Football League opens regsitrations for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration for the 2021 Topeka PAL Flag Football League will be open until Aug. 25.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says the Police Athletic League of Topeka and Shawnee Co. has opened registration for the 2021 PAL Flag Football League. It said the league is for kids K-6th grade and will be held at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka Adams Club.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the league will be held in a 5 vs. 5 format with a full team registration discount. It said there will also be a discount for members of the Boys and Girls Club.

In order to register as a complete team, the Sheriff’s Office said the coach must submit all player forms together. It said all complete team registration can include up to 10 players and must include a coach. It said coaches can coach for more than one team.

New for 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said there will be grade divisions and an updated rulebook.

According to the Sheriff’s office games will begin on Sept. 4.

Registration is $120 per team or $20 per person. The deadline to register for the 2021 season is Aug. 25.

All players will be provided a jersey and mouthpiece. Flags and belts, footballs and team equipment will be provided and concessions will be available at each game.

The Sheriff’s Office said registration can be completed via its website or by submitting a registration form to any Topeka area Boys and Girls Club location, the Law Enforcement Center or mailed to Police Athletic League of Topeka, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Suite #100, Topeka, KS 66603.

To register online, click HERE.

