Topeka man arrested for July armed robbery, other thefts

Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal...
Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal investigations.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for multiple thefts when a search warrant found stolen items in his car.

The Topeka Police Department says Tyler E. McGivern, 38, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday after multiple criminal investigations that span the last few months.

According to TPD, on Thursday, Aug. 5, investigators served a search warrant on McGivern’s vehicle for an ongoing investigation that included an armed robbery that happened in July and multiple storage unit burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.

During the search, TPD said catalytic convertors, drug paraphernalia and stolen tools were found.

TPD said McGivern was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, theft of a firearm with a value less than $25,000, theft over $1,500, burglary, two counts of theft of less than $25,000 from a building, theft of less than $25,000 of motor vehicle parts or accessories and criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000.

