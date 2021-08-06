Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Friday afternoon for sexual crimes against a child.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Pete V. Hernandez Jr., 21, of Topeka, has been arrested for a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. for sexual crimes against a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Aug. 6, around 12:15 p.m., its Fugitive Warrants Unit executed a felony arrest warrant in an area of SE 21st Terrace.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

FILE
Missouri Gov. to place “ambulance strike teams” in Kansas City to handle influx of COVID patients
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office announces open registration for 2021 Topeka PAL Flag Football...
Topeka PAL Flag Football League opens regsitrations for 2021
About 60 youngsters receive free bikes in 'Read and Ride' program
Carlson Financial
Carlson Financial