Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Friday afternoon for sexual crimes against a child.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Pete V. Hernandez Jr., 21, of Topeka, has been arrested for a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. for sexual crimes against a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Aug. 6, around 12:15 p.m., its Fugitive Warrants Unit executed a felony arrest warrant in an area of SE 21st Terrace.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

