Topeka Chamber leaders say infrastructure deal good for Kansas, urge Senate approval

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and national economic development officials urge U.S. Senators to say yes to a new infrastructure deal.

Curtis Sneden, vice president of governmental affairs for the Greater Topeka Chamber, spoke on a conference call Friday with Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer with U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Tracey Osborne Oltjen, CEO of the Overland Park Chamber. All three said the infrastructure bill represents an investment in the future.

“This package represents the exact type of investment we need to be making now if we want to get to the future,” Sneden said. “This is the way that Congress can announce to the world that the United States is all-in on the defining project of our times - that is, connecting, competing and continuing to win in the global marketplace.”

A White House assessment says the bill would send $2.6 billion to Kansas in federal highway aid, and another $225 million for bridge repairs and replacement. Kansas also would get $100 million to expand broadband, and $273 million for public transportation. The bill also includes money to address water issues, including watershed programs and aging infrastructure.

While some Senators have expressed concern at the bill’s overall $1 trillion price tag, Sneden said is a good use of tax dollars.

“Upgrading and expanding our nation’s infrastructure the way this package does - it strikes me as the best way to get the return we’re looking for,” Sneden said. “It puts us in a position to drive into the future.”

The Senate could take a procedural vote Saturday to move forward with the debate.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure would add around 2$56 billion to projected deficits over the next ten years. However, Bradley says he believes the bill is largely funded by redirecting unused money set aside for COVID relief and unemployment programs.

