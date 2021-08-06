Survey: 2 in 5 Kansas teens feel “behind” as they return Back to School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report says nearly two in five Kansas teens are worried about being behind as they return to school this year.

The study, commissioned by Kansas Junior Achievement talked to 1,003 students between the ages of 13 and 17.

Their findings show that 39% of respondents feel that they are behind educationally because of the pandemic, and nearly a third of those feel like they are permanently behind.

The study also found that 34% of teens need “emotional support” received from interacting with their peers, teachers, and other adults while attending in-person classes.

“These results indicate that the pandemic may have a profound and long-term impact on today’s young people, not just academically, but emotionally,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “It’s up to all of us, educators, parents, caregivers, counselors, mentors, and youth development professionals, to do what we can this school year and beyond to give young people the support they need.”

The study also found that 34% of teens were concerned about attending in-person school this year, 56% of teens felt that the quality of education last year was “fair/poor” due to the pandemic, and 46% of teens said they were interested in participating in online-only classes in the future.

According to Junior Achievement of Kansas, the survey was active between July 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021.

