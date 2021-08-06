Advertisement

Survey: 2 in 5 Kansas teens feel “behind” as they return Back to School

Masks are a trending topic as schools are getting ready to start back in a couple of weeks.
Masks are a trending topic as schools are getting ready to start back in a couple of weeks.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report says nearly two in five Kansas teens are worried about being behind as they return to school this year.

The study, commissioned by Kansas Junior Achievement talked to 1,003 students between the ages of 13 and 17.

Their findings show that 39% of respondents feel that they are behind educationally because of the pandemic, and nearly a third of those feel like they are permanently behind.

The study also found that 34% of teens need “emotional support” received from interacting with their peers, teachers, and other adults while attending in-person classes.

“These results indicate that the pandemic may have a profound and long-term impact on today’s young people, not just academically, but emotionally,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “It’s up to all of us, educators, parents, caregivers, counselors, mentors, and youth development professionals, to do what we can this school year and beyond to give young people the support they need.”

The study also found that 34% of teens were concerned about attending in-person school this year, 56% of teens felt that the quality of education last year was “fair/poor” due to the pandemic, and 46% of teens said they were interested in participating in online-only classes in the future.

According to Junior Achievement of Kansas, the survey was active between July 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

FILE
Missouri AG considers legal action against schools over mask mandates
(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Two people were taken into custody early Friday after officers responded to a report of vehicle...
Two taken into custody after early-morning vehicle break-ins in south Topeka
Hand Up, Stand Up Motorcycle Ride
Hand Up, Stand Up Ride