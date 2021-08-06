Sunflowers in bloom at Berryton farm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Berry Hill UPick Farm in Berryton, Kansas is in full bloom.

Berry Hill planted three sunflower fields and the first field’s flowers are blooming with the other expected to bloom in mid August and late August.

Admission is free for visitors to view and take pictures in the sunflower fields and Berry Hill is asking that visitors pay $1 for each sunflower head they pick.

Professional photographers are also asked to donate $20 for their sunflower photo sessions.

Berry Hill UPick Farm says they started the sunflower fields to draw attention to their strawberry fields.

They say their inspiration comes from the popular Grinter’s Sunflower Fields in Leavenworth county.

