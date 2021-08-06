Students at Sheridan Elementary piloting new school year calendar

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Focusing on narrowing the academic gap of the students, one Junction City Elementary school has taken flight with a new pilot school calendar.

Sheridan Elementary School students in grades one through five returned to the classrooms on Tuesday, eight days before the other elementary schools in the district.

As part of this pilot school year calendar, students will attend school for nine weeks, before getting a one-week break in October, similar to Spring Break.

The goal for students and teachers during this extended break is to allow for a mental health break, and reassessment of class goals.

Teachers will attend Professional Development and have a planning day to determine how to implement the ideas in their classrooms.

“We need to have that time, after each quarter, to be able to look at our data, to process how we’re going to move on for second quarter and really be very intentional about the strategies and what we’re implementing to close those gaps for students.” Sheridan Elementary Principal, Dixie Coleman says.

Sheridan Elementary School students will have 4 quarters of nine weeks each with the school year ending on May 19th, 2022. If the modified calendar is successful, the district will incorporate this new calendar districtwide.

