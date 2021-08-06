Missing boaters located at Perry Lake

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two missing boaters were located Friday morning at Perry Lake after one of the men’s fathers reported them missing.

Multiple agencies, including the KHP helicopter, were called to assist the search shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the two men were last seen in a 14′ John Boat around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They were located shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Herrig said the men were “just out fishing and didn’t tell anyone.”

Herrig said a vehicle and trailer used to tow the boat were parked near the Longview boat ramp when the search began.

Longview boat ramp is located on the east side of Perry Lake near the small community of Lakeside Village.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Corps of Engineers, State Parks, and Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the search.

