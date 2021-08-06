Advertisement

Missing boaters located at Perry Lake

(FILE PHOTO)
(FILE PHOTO)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two missing boaters were located Friday morning at Perry Lake after one of the men’s fathers reported them missing.

Multiple agencies, including the KHP helicopter, were called to assist the search shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the two men were last seen in a 14′ John Boat around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They were located shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Herrig said the men were “just out fishing and didn’t tell anyone.”

Herrig said a vehicle and trailer used to tow the boat were parked near the Longview boat ramp when the search began.

Longview boat ramp is located on the east side of Perry Lake near the small community of Lakeside Village.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Corps of Engineers, State Parks, and Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the search.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

Two people were taken into custody early Friday after officers responded to a report of vehicle...
Two taken into custody after early-morning vehicle break-ins in south Topeka
Hand Up, Stand Up Motorcycle Ride
Hand Up, Stand Up Ride
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a two-car, rear-end crash late Thursday...
Emporia woman taken to hospital after rear-end collision on I-35
Hot for the next 8 days with several storm chances
Heating up today