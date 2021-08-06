RCPD: Man jailed after damaging hotel room

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for damaging a motel room in Manhattan.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Hostetler Drive in Manhattan.

The Comfort Inn and Suites reported a 41-year-old man damaged an RCA television and other property in a hotel room, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.

Police arrested Mitchell Alan Gilbert, 41, of Chaska, Minnesota on a requested charge of criminal damage to property. Gilbert was issued a total bond of $500 and is no longer in custody.

