Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida passenger vaccine law
Governor DeSantis visits Panama City to announce Hurricane Michael recovery money
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks