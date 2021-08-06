Advertisement

Pott Co. Fair continues in Onaga

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Fair continued Friday in Onaga.

The 4-H fair has welcomed the best farm-minded residents and their animals for shows and competitions held since Wednesday. Along with the staple animal shows, the fair hosted plenty of fun displays and activities, including art exhibits and live entertainment. But, 4-H leaders say the fair has expanded its scope to include interests outside of the traditional fair mindset.

“”The great thing is about 4h is the kids can still be interested, because it is far beyond the traditional idea,” Pott. Co. 4-H AJ Daniel Skucius said. “We still have the animals, we still have the baking, and honestly kids can come for the STEM activities, the photography, the painting, woodworking, whatever may be, they can find their passion with these 4h activities.”

“It gets school to be a little different and do different things than your other friends do, so you have something different to talk about,” fairgoer Sariah Haller-Reed said.

The fair runs until Monday. A livestock auction is lined up for tomorrow, as well as some turtle races and a performing magician, before the annual parade runs through town Sunday.

