Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Tyrone Edwards
Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
Former Kansas Jayhawks players cheer on as children battling cancer are honored at the Rock...
Jayhawks greats honor children battling cancer in Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support