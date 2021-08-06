Missouri Gov. to place “ambulance strike teams” in Kansas City to handle influx of COVID patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City residents will see an increased presence of ambulances starting Friday as the Missouri Governor has ordered “ambulance strike teams” to help with an influx of COVID-19 patients across the state.

According to reports from KCTV5, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Friday that he will position new “ambulance strike teams” in Kansas City and other major regions in the state to help handle an influx in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The report states that there has been a significant rise in COVID patients with the Delta variant, which has increased an already heavy caseload on hospitals and EMTs throughout Missouri. The move announced by Parson will triple the number of ambulances that provide patient transfers.

According to Gov. Parson, the team of 30 ambulances and over 60 trained personnel will begin arriving in the state’s five regions, including Kansas City, northeast Missouri, southwest Missouri, south-central Missouri and northwest Missouri on Friday.

“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Parson said. “These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”

Parson said the ambulance strike teams are the result of a request made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and support personnel are included in the deal. The teams will begin to transport patients as early as Saturday and are expected to be in operation until Sept. 5.

According to KCTV5, Missouri has 11,298 new COVID-19 cases per 100,00 residents, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. It said there were 4,448 new cases on Wednesday and 2,125 patients are currently hospitalized.

