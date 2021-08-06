Missouri AG considers legal action against schools over mask mandates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Attorney General will consider taking legal action against schools and colleges that impose a mask mandate.

According to reports from KMOV, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday that there is no reason to force children to wear masks in schools. He said he has been occupied suing St. Louis Co., St. Louis City and Kansas City over their new mask mandates. Now the AG said he would consider going after schools and colleges over the requirements.

The mandates come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines that suggest residents should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. On Aug. 2, a new indoor mask mandate went into effect for Kansas City. Almost hours after the announcement of the mandate, Schmitt filed a lawsuit to overturn the requirement.

“I think it’s wrong given the data and the evidence and the facts to require school-age kids to wear masks all day long,” said Schmitt. “It inhibits learning. It has severe social, emotional and psychological consequences that have been demonstrated by study after study.”

Schmitt has hinted toward a legal fight as more districts require students, teachers and staff to mask up in schools.

“We’re reviewing all these situations,” Schmitt said, “I think that’s wrong. I think the emotional toll on kids is wrong.”

According to the Missouri AG, if a parent wants to send their child to school with a mask, they should do so. However, he said wearing a mask should not be mandated.

The director of the CDC has indicated otherwise.

“Disease comes into the schools from high rates in the community. We know how to keep our community safe. Our children deserve to have full-time in-person safe learning with prevention measures in place and that includes masking for everyone in schools,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the CDC.

The Missouri health department’s data shows that infections from the virus have increased among children. Currently, about 20 patients with COVID-19 admitted to St. Louis hospitals are children.

“Kids have exceptionally, exceptionally low risk for contracting and spreading, to require them to wear masks all day long when we know the downside, is wrong,” Schmitt said.

Currently, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has not indicated that he will take the same actions.

