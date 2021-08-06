Miles guilty of attempted murder in attack on Corrections Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was convicted on all counts for an attack on a corrections officer at the Shawnee Co. jail.

Jurors found Ray Miles, 57, guilty of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, and battery against a corrections officer.

Authorities said the attack occurred July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail. Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn was trying to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles’ cell. According to an affidavit, Miles was able to push Flynn to an isolated area of the jail, and tried to stab her several times with a pen. It took several other workers to restrain him.

Flynn previously testified she was struck 10 to 15 times and her head was slammed into the floor during the attack, which lasted about a minute. She suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

Friday’s conviction culminated a four-day trial. Miles served as his own attorney. A sentencing date is not yet set.

The attack happened while Miles was at the jail to serve the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions for the 2012 on several employees at WIBW-TV. In that incident, two workers were stabbed, and two were punched. Several more assisted in restraining Miles.

Miles was convicted by a jury of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat, which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

