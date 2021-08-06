Manhattan to require masks at all indoor city facilities, no citywide mandate being considered

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will require masks at all indoor city facilities, but a citywide mandate is not being considered as of Friday, Aug. 6.

The City of Manhatatn says on Monday, Aug. 9, all visitors and city staff will be required to wear face masks when indoors at all city facilities. It said this applies to everyone over the age of 2, whether vaccinated or not. The decision was made by City Manager Ron Fehr in response to Centers for Disease Control and Riley County Health Department recommendations based on the region’s high transmission rate.

“We need to do what we can to limit the spread of the Delta variant,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Our goal is to make sure the City workforce can continue to provide services and to prevent the local medical community from being overwhelmed. When Riley County is no longer classified as a place with a substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rate, we will reevaluate our policy and notify the public of any changes. We continue to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated.”

According to the City, the requirement is for indoor, city-operated facilities only. It said there is no city-wide mask ordinance that is even being considered at this time.

The City said indoor city facilities include but are not limited to:

City Hall

Municipal Court

Douglass Recreation Complex

Anthony Recreation Center

Flint Hills Discovery Center

Indoor areas of Sunset Zoo

T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter

According to Manhattan, signs will be posted at the entry of each facility and masks will be available upon request. It said residents can contact the city facility for options to conduct business remotely. It said Manhattan Regional Airport will be required to continue to follow the federal laws about masks for all people at airports. Maska re required to be worn in the airport and visitors and travelers should refer to federal guidelines for the latest information.

The City said the administration will evaluate the situation weekly based on information from the CDC, RCHD and city operational impacts. It said any changes to requirements will be posted at building entrances.

