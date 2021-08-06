Advertisement

Manhattan to require masks at all indoor city facilities, no citywide mandate being considered

FILE
FILE(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will require masks at all indoor city facilities, but a citywide mandate is not being considered as of Friday, Aug. 6.

The City of Manhatatn says on Monday, Aug. 9, all visitors and city staff will be required to wear face masks when indoors at all city facilities. It said this applies to everyone over the age of 2, whether vaccinated or not. The decision was made by City Manager Ron Fehr in response to Centers for Disease Control and Riley County Health Department recommendations based on the region’s high transmission rate.

“We need to do what we can to limit the spread of the Delta variant,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Our goal is to make sure the City workforce can continue to provide services and to prevent the local medical community from being overwhelmed. When Riley County is no longer classified as a place with a substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rate, we will reevaluate our policy and notify the public of any changes. We continue to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated.”

According to the City, the requirement is for indoor, city-operated facilities only. It said there is no city-wide mask ordinance that is even being considered at this time.

The City said indoor city facilities include but are not limited to:

  • City Hall
  • Municipal Court
  • Douglass Recreation Complex
  • Anthony Recreation Center
  • Flint Hills Discovery Center
  • Indoor areas of Sunset Zoo
  • T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter

According to Manhattan, signs will be posted at the entry of each facility and masks will be available upon request. It said residents can contact the city facility for options to conduct business remotely. It said Manhattan Regional Airport will be required to continue to follow the federal laws about masks for all people at airports. Maska re required to be worn in the airport and visitors and travelers should refer to federal guidelines for the latest information.

The City said the administration will evaluate the situation weekly based on information from the CDC, RCHD and city operational impacts. It said any changes to requirements will be posted at building entrances.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

FILE
Missouri Gov. to place “ambulance strike teams” in Kansas City to handle influx of COVID patients
FILE
KU reinstates indoor mask mandate, urges Jayhawks to upload vaccine information
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Washburn University mandates indoor mask usage, even if vaccinated