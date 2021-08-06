Advertisement

Man convicted in road rage killing of National Guardsman

(Nicholas Webb via KCTV5)
(Nicholas Webb via KCTV5)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has been convicted of killing a National Guardsman during a road rage confrontation.

Nicholas Webb, 61, of Pleasant Hill, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Cody Harter, 23, of St. Joseph, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced Thursday.

Lee’s Summit police were called to an area in Interstate 470 in May 2018 after witnesses reported a man on the ground. Officers found Harter suffering from a stab wound, and he later died from his injuries.

A witness told police Harter had his hands up and was backing away from Webb after they both got out of their vehicles, according to court documents.

Police discovered Webb had been arrested the same day in Liberty with a knife in his pants. Webb was released from prison after serving a sentence for second-degree murder in Jackson County in 1981.

As an Air National Guardsman, Harter had served in Iraq and Qatar and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

