KU reinstates indoor mask mandate, urges Jayhawks to upload vaccine information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and have been urged to voluntarily upload their vaccine information to help the University of Kansas to make more informed decisions.

The University of Kansas says concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update guidance that urges all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor spaces.

Since then, the University said the variant has continued to spread and is now putting significant strain on healthcare systems throughout the state.

In light of recent numbers, KU said effective Monday, Aug. 9, it will reinstate a mandate that everyone on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors. Additionally, it said masks are strongly recommended in outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

According to KU, the decision was made in consultation with the Pandemic Advisory Team and regional partners. It said a number of the universities in the region, including Kansas State University, Wichita State University and the University of Missouri, have put similar requirements in place.

KU said as it reinstates the mandate, it will have the same expectations and enforcement mechanisms as it did for the 2020-2021 school year. It said the mandate is important and hopefully a short-lived step that will enable it to prioritize health and safety while maintaining a commitment to a full-on campus experience for students in the fall.

According to the University, the best way to protect the community from the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. It said all members of the KU community are urged to get vaccinated before they return to campus.

Vaccines are widely available for free in Douglas Co. and other Kansas counties.

Additionally, KU said it will offer ample opportunities for vaccination. It said members of the community can make an appointment through Watkins Health Services.

According to KU, state law limits its ability to require vaccines or proof of vaccination. It said it strongly encourages students that have completed their vaccination series to voluntarily upload their information through the Watkins Patient Portal, which will enable that it has accurate vaccination data to inform future decisions.

KU says students are not under obligation to hold virtual classes for individuals, so students are advised to enroll in courses that are offered in the format they need. If a student needs to take classes online or hybrid, they should talk to their advisor to work out a plan to keep them on track for the school year.

To upload your vaccination information to the Watkins Portal, click HERE.

To read KU’s full mask mandate, click HERE.

