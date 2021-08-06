Konza Prairie Community Health Center to Return to Visitor Restrictions

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - In order to ensure a safe environment for patient access to health care services, and in response to the evolving COVID-19 public health emergency, Konza is revising operations. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Konza) will be implementing visitor restrictions as of Monday, August 9, 2021. Konza patients will be allowed 1 visitor/companion per visit.

More information about Konza COVID-19 operations and available services can be found at www.kpchc.org.

