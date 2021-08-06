Advertisement

Konza Prairie Community Health Center to Return to Visitor Restrictions

FILE
FILE(CDC)
By JC Post
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - In order to ensure a safe environment for patient access to health care services, and in response to the evolving COVID-19 public health emergency, Konza is revising operations. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Konza) will be implementing visitor restrictions as of Monday, August 9, 2021. Konza patients will be allowed 1 visitor/companion per visit.

More information about Konza COVID-19 operations and available services can be found at www.kpchc.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jamias Lowe, 1, and Gary Lowe IV, 2, were found safe early Friday morning after a man kidnapped...
Man in custody after two kids were abducted overnight in Wichita
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”

Latest News

FILE
Douglas Co. mandates masks indoors in county buildings
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media after...
Kansas Rep. Davids contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination
FILE
National increase in drug overdose deaths leads KDHE to educate residents about Naloxone
FILE
Manhattan to require masks at all indoor city facilities, no citywide mandate being considered