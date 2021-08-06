Advertisement

KBI: 2020 sees most killings in Kansas history

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2020, Kansas saw the highest number of murders in the state since the inception of national crime statistics.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has released its 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report. It said the report has compiled crime statistics reported to the bureau by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the Sunflower State.

According to the KBI, the 2020 report shows that violent crimes in Kansas increased by 9.5% from 2019. It said a total of 13,896 violent crimes were reported including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and battery. The state’s violent crime rate is currently 24.4.% above the 10-year national average.

Notably, in 2020, the KBI said the number of murders committed in the State hit a record of 193. It said this surpassed any year since 1959 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation first started to publish national crime statistics.

According to the Bureau, aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 13.8% in 2020, while reported rapes and robberies both declined from 2019.

Overall, the KBI said property crimes declined in 2020 by 1.2%. It said the Sunflower State saw a 9.4% increase in motor vehicles, which is the only property crime offense to increase.

2020 Kansas Crime Index Report
2020 Kansas Crime Index Report(KBI)

To see the full 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report, click HERE.

KBI releases 2019 Crime Index Report

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden.
Truck, garage damaged in overnight fire in Meriden

Latest News

Tommy Jones
Kansas High Court reverses 2 convictions of sexual exploitation of a child
Midday in Kansas
Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal...
Topeka man arrested for July armed robbery, other thefts
Kansas High Court sides with Board of Tax Appeals in River Rock Energy case