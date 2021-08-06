Advertisement

Kansas universities are reinstating their mask mandates

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some schools say bring masks back to the school supply lists!

Staff and students at Washburn and KU will be required to wear masks indoors, effective August 9th. KU discussed its plans for the upcoming fall semester here.

Washburn says it will review the mask policy week by week and have continued to update its safety protocols, you can find out more here.

KU said the rule applies whether a person is vaccinated or not, and they encouraged wearing them outdoors as well.

The state’s K-12 districts are making differing decisions, Stormont Vail pediatrician, Dr. Randall Schumacher says he believes wearing masks is a step in the right direction to prevent future cases.

“Masks have been proven to be a simple tool to help prevent schools from having to shut down and from having outbreaks at school so definitely those who are unvaccinated but depending on where you are at and the transmission level and vaccination level and maybe even for everybody,” said Schumacher.

He says the Delta variant has been hitting one group harder--

“We know that its mainly affecting people that are unvaccinated which everyone under 12-years-old is unvaccinated so we have seen the number of younger kids go up and so we are trying to find a safe way to keep kids in school cause kids being in school is the best place for them and it’s going to be different district by district,” he said.

CDC guidance recommends universal masking for all K-12 students and staff indoors.

Topeka’s USD 501 and Manhattan USD 383 reinstated their mask mandates -- so far, the Auburn-Washburn and Seaman districts have not.

But, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking precautions.

“We have a plan in place that does allow masks to be optional but because things are changing in our world in our city and our county I am confident that we will have to be flexible in the way that we were last year and responsive to whatever our board of education will make,” said Seaman High School Principle, Laura Lyons.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Brandon Brooks and Sheyann Cutshall were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Topeka.
Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth
Jamias Lowe, 1, and Gary Lowe IV, 2, were found safe early Friday morning after a man kidnapped...
Man in custody after two kids were abducted overnight in Wichita
Riley Co. school district reports falling victim to six-figure scam
Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”

Latest News

The sunflower fields are starting to bloom at Berry Hill UPick farm on SE Croco Rd. near...
Sunflowers a popular spot to visit
Topeka reacts to Infrastructure Bill
Topeka reacts to Infrastructure Bill
Topekans charged for child sex crimes
Topekans charged for child sex crimes
MHK mandates masks in city buildings
MHK mandates masks in city buildings
Topeka Chamber leaders say infrastructure deal good for Kansas, urge Senate approval