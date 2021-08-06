Kansas universities are reinstating their mask mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some schools say bring masks back to the school supply lists!

Staff and students at Washburn and KU will be required to wear masks indoors, effective August 9th. KU discussed its plans for the upcoming fall semester here.

Washburn says it will review the mask policy week by week and have continued to update its safety protocols, you can find out more here.

KU said the rule applies whether a person is vaccinated or not, and they encouraged wearing them outdoors as well.

The state’s K-12 districts are making differing decisions, Stormont Vail pediatrician, Dr. Randall Schumacher says he believes wearing masks is a step in the right direction to prevent future cases.

“Masks have been proven to be a simple tool to help prevent schools from having to shut down and from having outbreaks at school so definitely those who are unvaccinated but depending on where you are at and the transmission level and vaccination level and maybe even for everybody,” said Schumacher.

He says the Delta variant has been hitting one group harder--

“We know that its mainly affecting people that are unvaccinated which everyone under 12-years-old is unvaccinated so we have seen the number of younger kids go up and so we are trying to find a safe way to keep kids in school cause kids being in school is the best place for them and it’s going to be different district by district,” he said.

CDC guidance recommends universal masking for all K-12 students and staff indoors.

Topeka’s USD 501 and Manhattan USD 383 reinstated their mask mandates -- so far, the Auburn-Washburn and Seaman districts have not.

But, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking precautions.

“We have a plan in place that does allow masks to be optional but because things are changing in our world in our city and our county I am confident that we will have to be flexible in the way that we were last year and responsive to whatever our board of education will make,” said Seaman High School Principle, Laura Lyons.

