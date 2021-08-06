Advertisement

Kansas High Court sides with Board of Tax Appeals in River Rock Energy case

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has decided that the guide used to appraise well values for River Rock Energy Company is valid.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 120,387: In the Matter of the Appeal of River Rock Energy Company for the Year 2016 in Labette, Neosho, and Wilson Counties, it has sided with the Board of Tax Appeals on its decision to uphold the county appraisers’ application of the Kansas Oil and Gas Appraisal Guide in valuing River Rock Energy Company’s wells.

According to the Court, River Rock raised a multijurisdictional dispute over values given for the 2016 tax year to its working interest in 203 gas wells and related equipment. State law requires county appraisers to follow the Kansas Oil and Gas Appraisal Guide developed by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Property Valuation Division unless just cause is shown to deviate.

The Court said River Rock claimed the Guide produced inflated values for their producing gas leases by capping operating expense allowances to arrive at a working interest minimum lease value.

In deciding its challenge, the Court said the Board and Court of Appeals disagreed about the application of the Guide’s working interest minimum lease values for the wells.

In a decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court said it agreed with the Board and upheld the validity of the Guide.

For the remaining issues raised, the Court said it affirmed the Board’s decision to use the Guide’s values for well-site equipment on River Rock’s leases. It said it also upheld the Court of Appeals’ decision that it had jurisdiction to entertain the company’s challenge to the Board’s order to refuse to abate filing fees for the multi-property protest appeal.

The Court said it remanded the case to the Board for further proceedings consistent with the Court of Appeals direction regarding the fee abatement issue.

