Kansas High Court reverses 2 convictions of sexual exploitation of a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed two convictions of sexual exploitation of a child in a Sedgwick Co. case and affirmed the two remaining convictions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,764: State of Kansas v. Tommy L. Jones, it affirmed in part and reversed in part a Court of Appeals decision and reversed in part a Sedgwick Co. District Court judgment after Jones appealed four convictions of sexual exploitation of a child, which arose after a jury trial.

According to the Court, it concluded that the jury instructions for two of the four charged counts of sexual exploitation were clearly a mistake based on their use of incorrect statutory language and reversed Jones’ conviction on only those two counts.

The Court said it affirmed Jones’ remaining convictions and concluded that the district court did not abuse its discretion when it permitted the State to present evidence of Jones’ past crimes, that the jury instructions correctly stated under existing Kansas law, that the State was not required to prove that Jones knew the age of the victim and that Jones failed to preserve for appeal his First Amendment challenge to the constitutionality of the law.

Based on the conclusions, the Court said it declined to reach the parties’ remaining arguments.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the case stems from charges from November of 2014. He was previously convicted in 2009 for the aggravated indecent liberties of a child under the age of 14 and rape with a victim under the age of 14 in 2008.

