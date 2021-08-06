Jayhawks greats honor children battling cancer in Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a star studded court, full of Jayhawk greats old and new.

“When I saw the line up of of who was playing this year, I realized they were definitely going to be the show tonight.” Todd Reesing, former Kansas quarterback, said. “But, it was a lot of fun to be out here. Obviously to see the level of talent, to see these guys shoot the ball around the way they move, I’m glad I stuck to football.”

But, the most important stars weren’t on the floor.

“You know, this place means the world to all of us that come back and show the love and support and the love that we got here, you’ve got to give it back” Devonte’ Graham, former Kansas guard, said.

Children battling cancer were honored during the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic. Thousands of dollars were raised to help their fight.

“Sports has the opportunity to inspire, Reesing said. “When we use that for a good cause like this, there’s nothing better.”

For the stars on the floor, playing for something bigger than sports was meaningful.

“It’s more what we got,” Graham said. “They’re the most courageous, strong individuals. It changes the way you look at life. Because everybody complains about a lot of stuff then you seee things like these kids going through what they go through what they go through and it just makes you take a step back and realize just how grateful you should be and how powerful and strong they are and how they affect a lot of people.

