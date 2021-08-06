Advertisement

Inmate damaged commissary kiosk at county jail

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road when Riley County reported a 32-year-old male inmate damaged a commissary kiosk.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $795. Authorities released no additional details including the inmate’s name.

