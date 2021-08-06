Advertisement

ICU nurse shares frustrations as COVID unit fills up with patients

Wesley ICU nurse Courtney Cummings shared photos on August 6, 2021, showing what it looks like...
Wesley ICU nurse Courtney Cummings shared photos on August 6, 2021, showing what it looks like as Wichita hospitals deal with yet another wave of COVID-19.(Courtney Cummings)
By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Courtney Cummings is a nurse at Wesley Medical Center. She says her unit, the medical ICU, is full. She says the patients are mostly people who have COVID-19 and are unvaccinated.

“You have a lot of scared people who are having a hard time breathing, patients on ventilators, patients requiring high amounts of oxygen,” said Cummings.

Tired and frustrated, she posted a message to the community urging them to get vaccinated, wear a mask and educate themselves. She says the calls to patients’ families continue because some can’t be with their loved one.

“A lot of sad nurses. You see nurses coming out of rooms with tears in their eyes. It’s a hard thing to witness, especially when someone is alone and you know you are their lifeline right now,” said Cummings.

She said staffing is at an all-time low with fewer people like her to take care of you if you get sick.

“You don’t want to end up there. You don’t want them to end up there and you might be fine, but that’s not to say your loved ones will,” cummings said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Tyler McGivern, 38, of Topeka was arrested Aug. 5, 2021, in connection to multiple criminal...
Topeka man arrested for July armed robbery, other thefts
Jamias Lowe, 1, and Gary Lowe IV, 2, were found safe early Friday morning after a man kidnapped...
Man in custody after two kids were abducted overnight in Wichita
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Lawrence Police look for person possibly involved traffic accident.
Lawrence Police look for information in possible hit and run
A police car.
Police: Man sought for Nebraska homicide is held in Kansas
UTV accident claims the life of Holton man. (AP)
Holton man killed in UTV accident
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-7-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-7-21
Saturday AM