Hospital CEO warns community must act to reverse rising COVID tide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area health care workers are tired.

They fought through a COVID-19 surge that had hospitals overflowing last November into January. Vaccines came along that were supposed to make things better. But now, the Delta variant is fueling another spike.

The scenario familiar in so many parts of the country - including Topeka - sparked Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy to write an open letter to the community.

“There are many things that are are frustrating,” he said in an interview with 13 NEWS.

Kenagy says his team is feeling the strain. On July 5th, Stormont was caring for four COVID-positive inpatients. Wednesday, it was 36. University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus also has seen its COVID patient count return to double digits, after hitting zero in March.

“We’re tired,” Kenagy said. “The health care team here, the health care team at St. Francis, the health care team more broadly across the community - have been working really tirelessly to care for people, and we’ve done it under some really difficult circumstances in the last year and a half.”

As cases once again climb, Kenagy penned an open letter to the community. He said he hoped to reach people in a new way.

“Let’s bridge this gap of understanding, some way or another,’ he said.

The letter addressed vaccine hesitancy, urging people to bring science into their community conversations.

“Take into that conversation what we know about billions of people across the world and hundreds of millions of people here in this country that have taken the vaccine, taken it safely, and now have a degree of protection,” he said. “We believe that’s the best, and most effective way to approach this pandemic.”

But with Thursday’s CDC figures showing only 54 percent of Kansans getting even one dose so far, Kenagy fears things could get worse if the community doesn’t work together to take action.

“We need to take a step back in the way we gather together. We need to wear masks, we need to socially distance, we need stay with the hand washing as we have been,” Kenagy said. “We’re in the midst of a surge. There’s still time to mitigate that surge. There’s still some time to protect the school year, the athletic season, all of those things that are so important to our social fabric.”

Kenagy also weighed in on some schools choosing not to adopt CDC guidance that would require masks for all students and staff when inside K-thru-12 buildings. He said he respects their decisions, but he believes following the CDC is the best choice.

