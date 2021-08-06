Advertisement

Harvesters holds food distribution, more dates upcoming

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of pounds of free food was up for grabs at the Kansas Neurological institute Thursday morning.

Harvesters and Town and Country Christian Church hosted their monthly food drive, giving out food boxes to families in need.

Harvesters has more distributions coming up in the next few days:

Saturday 10-11 a.m. - New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist 2801 SE Indiana St.

Saturday 2-3:30 p.m. - Living in Victory Fellowship 232 SW Sannerman Drive

Monday, 12-1 p.m. - Trinity Presbyterian Church 4746 SW 21st St.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. - Central Topeka Turnaround Team Gordman’s parking lot, 3245 SW

ID and income information is not required.

