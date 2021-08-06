Friday forecast: The heat returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat returns for all of northeast Kansas today, for some it’ll be the first time in the 90s this month (some areas have reached the 90s the last couple days). The heat sticks around through the weekend and much of next week. There’s also a chance of storms this weekend mainly Saturday night.

There does remain some uncertainty in the forecast including how hot it’ll actually get as well as the timing of the storms especially this weekend.

There’s almost a different scenario on all the models with regards to timing and how widespread the storms will be this weekend from storms developing Saturday afternoon to staying dry through midnight which is the outlier however it’s coming from the model that usually performs well in the short term. Bottom line: Prepare for storms anytime after 4pm but do not be surprised if it remains dry during the day.

As far as the uncertainty in the temperatures it’s just a matter of if highs remain closer to the mid 90s or get closer to 100°...the main takeaway is it’s going to be hot and humid and at least with a breeze (gusts 20-30 mph) through Tuesday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of storms after 4pm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Will keep the low chance of storms before midnight with a better chance after midnight but please know this is subject to change so check back tomorrow for an update on the latest details.

Other than a few leftover showers/storms early, most of Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

Next week remains hot with Monday the hottest of the next 8 days and the best chance to get heat indices between 105-110. The other days heat indices will range from 98-106.

Taking Action:

Heat returns: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC.

While there are several storm chances in the 8 day forecast, the highest chance of rain will be this weekend however uncertainty exists on the timing. If you have outdoor plans Saturday, definitely stay weather aware in the afternoon/evening but you don’t have to cancel your plans. The storms may hold off until closer to midnight.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Saturday afternoon/Saturday night. Uncertainty exists on exact timing of these storms so check back tomorrow for updates. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

