Evergy Plaza enters final month of ‘Eats and Beats’ concert series

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to a close, so does Evergy Plaza’s summer concert series.

But Thursday, the Eats and Beats crowd was taken back to the 80s through Undercover’s 80s musical experience. The band played beloved tunes from artists like Prince, Motley Crue, and ZZ Top.

Community members appreciate having something to enjoy downtown.

“Me and my wife, and all of our friends here, appreciate some downtown entertainment, something for the community to do,” Steven Blount said. “It’s all free, so you can just get out and enjoy the evening.”

Eats and Beats has three more acts scheduled through the end of the month, with bands and food trucks gracing the plaza each Thursday evening until August 26th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

