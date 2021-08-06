Advertisement

Emporia women arrested for Monday hit and run, kidnapping

The Emporia Police Department assisted in the search on July 31.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 4-day investigation into a hit and run and kidnapping case of a bicyclist, Emporia Police arrested two women.

The Emporia Police Department says Analysa Tamez, 26, and Mariah Lopez, 27, were arrested on Friday afternoon and booked into the Lyon Co. Detention Center for kidnapping and aggravated battery.

According to EPD, the crash happened on Monday night, Aug. 2, around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 9th Ave. and East St. It said Tamez is suspected to have been driving south on East St. in a 2009 Chevy Aveo with Lopez as a passenger. It said the vehicle allegedly hit bicyclist Christan Jenkins, 26, of Emporia, who was eastbound on 9th Ave.

After the crash, EPD said Tamez and Lopez allegedly put Jenkins in the back of the vehicle and drove around Emporia for half an hour before they let her out near her home.

Jenkins sustained broken teach and significant facial injuries as a result of the accident.

EPD said the Chevy was located with significant damage to the windshield late Friday morning.

EPD searches for hit and run, kidnapping suspects

