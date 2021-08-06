Advertisement

Emporia woman taken to hospital after rear-end collision on I-35

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-car, rear-end crash late Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Emporia, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:24 p.m. on Interstate 35 just west of the K-99 highway exit.

According to the K Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was attempting to merge onto southbound I-35 when it slowed because of traffic.

A 2016 Ford Edge that was traveling south on I-35 maneuvered to the right to avoid slower traffic.

The Ford then rear-ended the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jocelyn Castillo, 19, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with minor injuries. The patrol said Castillo was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Denise Hayes Klopfernstein, 56, of Galien, Mich.,, had minor injuries but wasn’t transported to the hospital. The patrol said Klopfenstein was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

