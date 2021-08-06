Advertisement

Douglas Co. mandates masks indoors in county buildings

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Douglas Co. will be required to mask up before they enter county buildings on Monday.

Douglas County says in a Facebook post that effective Monday, Aug. 9, it will require everyone over the age of 2, including fully vaccinated residents, to wear a face mask while inside all county buildings. This includes the Courthouse, new Elections Office and Human Services building.

According to the County, for the safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has followed health recommendations from Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to beat this virus,” said the County.

Douglas County’s announcement follows similar announcements from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and the City of Manhattan.

For COVID-19 information in Douglas Co., click HERE.

Mask requirements
Masks required in all K-State owned buildings starting Aug. 2nd

Kansas State University has announced starting Monday, August 2nd, everyone will be required to wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in private offices or workspaces.

KU reinstates indoor mask mandate, urges Jayhawks to upload vaccine information

Jayhawks will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and have been urged to voluntarily upload their vaccine information to help the University of Kansas to make more informed decisions.

Manhattan to require masks at all indoor city facilities, no citywide mandate being considered

The City of Manhattan will require masks at all indoor city facilities, but a citywide mandate is not being considered as of Friday, Aug. 6.

