Douglas Co. mandates masks indoors in county buildings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Douglas Co. will be required to mask up before they enter county buildings on Monday.

Douglas County says in a Facebook post that effective Monday, Aug. 9, it will require everyone over the age of 2, including fully vaccinated residents, to wear a face mask while inside all county buildings. This includes the Courthouse, new Elections Office and Human Services building.

According to the County, for the safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has followed health recommendations from Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to beat this virus,” said the County.

Douglas County’s announcement follows similar announcements from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and the City of Manhattan.

